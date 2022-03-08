Samsung Galaxy A73: Everything we know so far

Although Samsung recently launched two new Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23, the company is expected to launch another smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G very soon. To date, leaks have pointed towards it using the same Snapdragon 750G as the A52 5G (an A72 5G never materialized), however, Geekbench points to the much more powerful Snapdragon 778G, as seen in the Galaxy A52s.

The listing on the Geekbench benchmark website reveals the device’s model number – SM-A736B – and some other key specifications. As well as the listed Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, the smartphone will also come with an Adreno 642L GPU for better graphics performance. The unit listed on Geekbench packed 8GB of RAM and ran Android 12 – this will have had One UI on top, presumably v4.1.

Leaked specifications for the Galaxy A73 outside of the Geekbench listing are to be taken with a pinch of salt, but they are interesting. We can potentially expect a 6.7” Super AMOLED display (FHD+, 120 Hz) and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging.

108MP main camera

Camera-wise the Galaxy A73 could boast a 108MP main camera, 12MP and 8 MP cameras – no doubt ultra-wide and telephoto, and a 2MP helper.

Galaxy A73 renders provided by @Onleaks and Zoutons show the power button and volume rocker sitting on the left spine of the chassis, with a SIM card slot at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom, but no sign of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Galaxy A73 5G: Price and availability

Samsung launched the Galaxy A72, A52 and A52 5G in March last year, so we can reasonably expect the Galaxy A73 to launch this month. Earlier this month, Gizpie, via GSMArena, posted a screen grab, allegedly a listing from an Italian retailer getting ready to sell the Galaxy A53 for €466.49 – a strange price indeed but from this it can be deduced that the RRP will be €469 and this retail was just planning to ever so slightly undercut the competition. This would be the new smartphone will cost €20 more than the Galaxy A52s 5G when it launched in September.







