Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Superb specs and just $249

The d on the market just got some serious competition – Samsung has announced the Galaxy A13 5G, an affordable 5G phone with superb specs that’s headed to the US soon.

The $249 camera phone features a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 display at 90Hz, a 50MP main camera, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charge, fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack. The Galaxy A13 5G will be available online starting December 3 at AT&T and on Samsung.com and then T-Mobile in January 2022.

50MP camera

The main F1.8 50MP rear camera will be joined by a F2.4 2MP marco and depth cameras, while up front there’s an F2.0 5MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A13 5G camera display screen (Image credit: Samsung )

One of the less impressive sounding specs is the 64GB of storage available on the Galaxy A13, which isn’t a massive amount, but the addition of a microSD card slot lets users add up to 1TB of storage and rectifies this nicely.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip

Powering the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which seems to be the go-to choice for decent budget 5G phones – we’ve recently seen it in the Honor X20 SE, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Realme 8 5G.

A follow-up to last year's $179 4G Galaxy A12, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G comes in at $70 more expensive but it is significantly improved which seems to justify the jump.

Samsung Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A03s (Image credit: Samsung )

In addition to announcing the Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung also unveiled the $159 Galaxy A03s, but did didn’t give many details other than the tiny price point. “Equipped with a long-lasting battery, triple camera system, and fingerprint security, Galaxy A03s offers users all the technology they need and nothing they don’t,” is all Samsung were saying. There won’t be long to wait for this model either, it’ll be available in January 2022 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Samsung.com.





