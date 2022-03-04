Budget Babe: Samsung Galaxy F23 to launch in India

Thanks to Flipkart setting up a landing page today, we now know that the new Samsung Galaxy F23 (which appeared in a Geekbench listing at the end of January) will launch next week, on March 8 at 12 noon IST. Like it’s predecessor, it will be sold in India through Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F23: Specifications

The Flipkart listing reveals some of the budget smartphone’s specifications, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 mobile processor, which means it will be 5G enabled. We also now know that it will be the first F-series phone to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and full HD+ resolution, but we don’t know the exact display size yet but expect it won’t be far off from the 6.4 inch one seen in the 2021 Galaxy F22.

Flipkart has also revealed that the Galaxy F23 will have a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom, next to the microphone, a USB-C port and speaker grille. We can also see that the Galaxy F23 will have a triple camera on the back and a selfie shooter mounted on a waterdrop notch up front. The listing images suggest it will be available in Mint and Dark green colorways. All official specifications will become available on 8 March.

The F23’s predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy F22, again an Asia exclusive, launched with a INR12,499 (approximately $170/€140) price tag and we expect to see this aggressive pricing strategy to continue for the new addition.

Why not launch in other markets?

There’s no denying this is an exciting budget launch from Samsung but why only launch the Galaxy F23 in Asia and exclude the lucrative European and US markets? First assumption would be that this was a move to push consumers in Europe and the US to buy more expensive smartphones, but this doesn’t entirely ring true as they have the budget A range in both markets, which includes the Galaxy A12. We hope to get an explanation from Samsung soon.

