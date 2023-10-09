Prime Day webcam deal: Razer Kiyo is slashed to under half price

By Chris George
published

One of our all-time favorite webcams is available at a great price at Amazon, ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days

Razer Kiyo deal
(Image credit: Razer)

Amazon's second two-day Prime Day sale starts late tonight, and runs through October 10-11. But even before the official kick off, we are seeing some interesting Amazon camera deals on offer already. 

We particularly like the look on the discount on offer on the Razer Kiyo - as it has been one of our favorite webcams for a number of years. But although it is not the most recent web camera around it still impresses with its great looks - and for the fact that it has a built-in ring light. The Kiyo ensures that your face stays lit up for your Zoom calls, even when in a dingy room. And now on on offer for $48.99, it is under half its recommended retail price.

Razer Kiyo webcam|

Razer Kiyo webcam|$99.99|$48.99
SAVE $45 at Amazon this webcam is perfect for home working or use for streaming while gaming. With its handy built-in ring light and 1080p 30 fps video feed, you can be sure it will capture your best side.

View Deal

It is not just useful for video conferencing, with 1080P resolution at 30fps, or 720P at 60fps, it is also a decent option for Twitch or for streaming. 

Other features include autofocus, and the ability to change the color temperature of the ring light to match the ambient lighting.

It's a great deal now at Amazon - but if you can match the deal and also get the Razer Kiyo from Walmart for $48.99.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles