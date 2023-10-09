Prime Day webcam deal: Razer Kiyo is slashed to under half price

Amazon's second two-day Prime Day sale starts late tonight, and runs through October 10-11. But even before the official kick off, we are seeing some interesting Amazon camera deals on offer already.

We particularly like the look on the discount on offer on the Razer Kiyo - as it has been one of our favorite webcams for a number of years. But although it is not the most recent web camera around it still impresses with its great looks - and for the fact that it has a built-in ring light. The Kiyo ensures that your face stays lit up for your Zoom calls, even when in a dingy room. And now on on offer for $48.99, it is under half its recommended retail price.

Razer Kiyo webcam| $99.99 |$48.99

SAVE $45 at Amazon this webcam is perfect for home working or use for streaming while gaming. With its handy built-in ring light and 1080p 30 fps video feed, you can be sure it will capture your best side.

It is not just useful for video conferencing, with 1080P resolution at 30fps, or 720P at 60fps, it is also a decent option for Twitch or for streaming.

Other features include autofocus, and the ability to change the color temperature of the ring light to match the ambient lighting.

It's a great deal now at Amazon - but if you can match the deal and also get the Razer Kiyo from Walmart for $48.99.