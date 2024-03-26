£100 slashed off Tamron Fujifilm X and Sony E-mount lenses in spring sale

If you're a big fan of Tamron glass and use any of the best Fujifilm cameras or the best Sony cameras then you will want to take notice of the company's latest Spring promotional offer!



From now until April 21, you can dive into spring with some fantastic instant savings on three of Tamron's award-winning zoom lenses right here in the UK!

I'm thrilled to share that during this Spring Instant Savings promotion, you'll have the chance to explore a range of lenses, each recognized with prestigious EISA Awards for their outstanding image quality and functionality. Whether you're into wide-angle-zooms for APS-C cameras or seeking an all-in-one solution for full-frame setups, there's something for everyone.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Imagine capturing breathtaking landscapes with the full-frame Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 or having the versatility of the full-frame all-in-one Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD at your fingertips.

Let's not forget the fast and reliable Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, perfect for any APS-C Sony E- and Fuji X-mount cameras, cherished by photographers and videographers alike.

With these lenses, the possibilities are endless. From capturing the intricate details of architecture to documenting lively events, immortalizing cherished moments with loved ones, or delving into the captivating beauty of nature, there's no limit to what you can achieve.

So, if you're a photography enthusiast like me, don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your craft and elevate your springtime adventures with Tamron's acclaimed zoom lenses.

(Image credit: Tamron)

How it works

The four Tamron lenses in the sale are:



17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD - Sony E - £100 instant saving

17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD - Fuji X - £100 instant saving

28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Sony FE £100 instant saving

28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Sony FE - £100 instant saving

You can get any of these deals across London Camera Exchange, Wex, Park Cameras, Jessops, or Clifton Cameras.



Once you have selected your lens or lenses of choice, look for the Discount Code on offer, this will be different for each retailer so keep your eyes peeled!