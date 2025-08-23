These are my favourite camera deals I've spotted this August Bank Holiday

The weather this Bank Holiday Weekend might not be the best for photography in many areas of the UK, but there is some sunshine in some of the camera deals that we have seen popping up at the stores. With some new sales starting on cameras and lenses.

We'vie picked out six of our favourite deals that we have spotted so far to whet your appetite for a spot of sofa shopping!

High-resolution workhorse Save 38% Sony A7R IVA: was £3,199 now £1,999 at Wex Photo Video Save £862.45 at Wex Sony's mirrorless full-frame camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a 61MP sensor. It captures full-width sensor readout and uses 6K oversampling to produce incredibly sharp 4K video. Read more ▼

Full-frame bargain Save 40% Panasonic Lumix S9 + 18-40mm lens : was £1,499.99 now £899.10 at Park Cameras SAVE £600 at Park Cameras The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. To get this price use the discount code PANASONIC-10 to get an extra 10% off the £999 list price of the olive green version.

Read more ▼

Compact powerhouse Save 23% Sony A7CR: was £3,199 now £2,449 at London Camera Exchange SAVE £750 at LCE. The Sony A7CR packs flagship-level 61MP full-frame performance into a compact, lightweight body that’s perfect for travel and everyday shooting.

Use code SONYSAVE at checkout to get this price. Read more ▼

Retro camera Save 22% Nikon Zf + 28mm f/2 SE: was £1,139 now £887.62 at Amazon Save £250 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 28mm lens. Read more ▼

Save 41% GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £234.30 at Amazon SAVE £165 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer. Read more ▼

Save 18% Insta360 X4 : was £425 now £349 at Wex Photo Video The Insta360 X series is the leading 360-degree camera, and bundled with a specially moulded lens guard. Shoot immersive spherical video or stills of what is happening around you – which you can then crop into later using the software (or have it automatically track you using AI). Read more ▼

