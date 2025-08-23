These are my favourite camera deals I've spotted this August Bank Holiday
Six of the best camera bargains that are on sale right now
The weather this Bank Holiday Weekend might not be the best for photography in many areas of the UK, but there is some sunshine in some of the camera deals that we have seen popping up at the stores. With some new sales starting on cameras and lenses.
We'vie picked out six of our favourite deals that we have spotted so far to whet your appetite for a spot of sofa shopping!
Save £862.45 at Wex Sony's mirrorless full-frame camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a 61MP sensor. It captures full-width sensor readout and uses 6K oversampling to produce incredibly sharp 4K video.
SAVE £600 at Park Cameras The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. To get this price use the discount code PANASONIC-10 to get an extra 10% off the £999 list price of the olive green version.
SAVE £54 at Wex The Flip is DJI's first drone with built-in propeller guards and is designed for content creation. It can shoot 4K video and 48MP stills, and has a built-in 3-axis gimbal.
SAVE £750 at LCE. The Sony A7CR packs flagship-level 61MP full-frame performance into a compact, lightweight body that’s perfect for travel and everyday shooting.
Use code SONYSAVE at checkout to get this price.
Save £250 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 28mm lens.
SAVE £165 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.
The Insta360 X series is the leading 360-degree camera, and bundled with a specially moulded lens guard. Shoot immersive spherical video or stills of what is happening around you – which you can then crop into later using the software (or have it automatically track you using AI).
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
