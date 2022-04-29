POCO M4 5G phone leaks with 50MP camera and Dimensity 700 chipset

According to a new leak that comes courtesy of Abhishek Yadav – a reliable leaker with 48.1K followers on Twitter, Xiaomi is adding to its POCO M-family line-up with the POCO M4 5G. Unsurprisingly, the alleged phone appears to be an existing Xiaomi phone that’s been tweaked, in order to make it ready for a global launch.

Poco M4 5G- 6.58" FHD+ LCD display 90Hz refresh rate- Mediatek Dimensity 700- 5000mAh battery- 50MP+2MP rear- 8MP front- 7 5G bands- IP52- 200 gram#Xiaomi #Poco #PocoM45G pic.twitter.com/C8JwlApPIKApril 28, 2022

POCO M4 5G: Specifications

Along with the leaked images you see here, Yadav's phone rumor offers extensive specifications for the POCO M4 5G. These include a 6.58-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate – specifications that may sound familiar as they are seen on the POCO M4 PRO 5G. The main difference is that the alleged new phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, rather than the better Dimensity 810 chipset seen on the PRO model.

Camera-wise the POCO M4 5G is said to have a full-width camera island and a 50MP main camera (as does the POCO M4 PRO 5G) along with a 2MP depth sensor and 8MP selfie camera up front – both downgrades compared to the more expensive PRO model.

Tweaked Redmi 10 5G?

It actually looks like the POCO M4 5G is a tweaked – and improved – version of the Redmi 10 5G, which features a 5MP selfie camera. It’s leaked to feature a 5,000 mAh battery and assuming it is a version of the Redmi 10 5G we can expect to see fast charging as per its daddy, which provides 18W.

The leak tells us that the POCO M4 5G features an IP52 rating, which the Redmi 10 5G does not. It’s not a headline feature as its not waterproof but it will survive an unexpected splash or two, which is always a bonus.

Allegedly, the rumored phone will feature a typical POCO design and weighs in at 200g.

POCO F4 GT

Earlier this week POCO officially launched the Poco F4 GT flagship phone. Set to appeal to gamers, the new smartphone features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, dual VC cooling system and magnetic pop-up triggers.

