OnePlus has long punched above its weight in mobile imaging, but the forthcoming Nord 5 looks set to close the gap on the company’s flagship 13 series in a big way. The OnePlus 13 is one of the best camera phones I have used this year – so those are some big boots to fill!

The Nord 5 won’t get its full launch until July 08, but OnePlus has teased some of the key details we can expect from its camera system. The mid-range handset arrives with what OnePlus is dubbing a flagship-grade dual 50 MP “Ultra-Clear” camera system on both the front and the back.

On the rear you’ll find Sony’s LYT-700 sensor, previously exclusive to the OnePlus 13, which is paired with OnePlus’ HDR algorithm. If it is anything like the OnePlus 13, then I found that combination delivered clean, detailed shadows, smooth highlights, and noticeably rich color.

OnePlus is also claiming the sensor to be better in low light – an area where smaller mid-range sensors often falter – than the previous Nord models. Also on the rear is an 8MP ultra-wide camera (with a 116° field of view), which will handle landscapes, tight streets and group shots.

Portraits should also feel the benefit of tighter color calibration. OnePlus is promising more accurate skin tones and less noise, something the current crop of budget phones rarely nail consistently. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera receives a big upgrade. A 50 MP Samsung JN5 sensor with hardware multi-focusing. If it performs as advertised, expect sharper selfies and also group shots.

Beyond stills, the Nord 5 steps up to 4K 60 fps recording on both lenses – and a refreshed LivePhoto mode that captures 3-second motion clips with Ultra HDR covers.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed pricing, but the Nord line traditionally undercuts rivals such as Google’s Pixel 8a and Samsung’s Galaxy A55. If the company keeps to that strategy while delivering on its imaging claims, the Nord 5 could well become 2025’s budget camera phone to beat.

For more, check out our top picks for the best camera phones or the best budget camera phones.