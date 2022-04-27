POCO F4 GT flagship phone has built-in cooling system for gamers

POCO, the Xiaomi-owned brand known mainly for its budget and mid-range Android smartphones offering great processing power have upped their game, announcing the POCO F4 GT. The new flagship has an impressive spec list, which is bound to appeal to both gamers and everyday users and includes impressive apex performance with a flagship 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

POCO F4 GT: Specifications

"We are thrilled to unveil POCO F4 GT today. With such an uncompromising user experience at a surprisingly affordable price, we believe that POCO F4 GT will be the daily essential for all young tech enthusiasts, especially gamers." Angus Ng, POCO Global

Backing up the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the POCO F4 GT is sophisticated LiquidCool Technology 3.0. POCO says the 4,860mm² dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

There’s a flat 6.67-inch AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which has a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch input rate and magnetic pop-up triggers which allow users to map to functions to get ahead in competitive online gaming.

The POCO F4 GT boasts POCO’s first 120W HyperCharge and a 4,700mAh battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. Furthermore, POCO says the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature, which prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80% to 100% charge range throughout the night.

POCO F4 GT: Triple camera set-up

The POCO F4 GT features a triple camera set-up on the rear of the phone, consisting of a 64MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. Up front, there’s a 20MP selfie camera.

While we wouldn’t say the phone’s design is understated, it’s not too garish for a gaming phone, so it’ll still appeal to non-gamers. The POCO F4 GT will be available in Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow and come in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

POCO F4 GT: Price and availability

The POCO F4 GT will launch worldwide and comes with a RRP of €599 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and €699 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The new phone will be available to buy from April 28, though it won't reach the UK until late May. It is unlikely to be easily available in the US.

