Pick up a Nikon P950 mega-zoom camera for a paltry £707!

The Nikon P950 boasts a mighty reach, without being as big and bulky as the older P1000. Pick it up for 17% off the RRP!

Nikon P950
If you're looking for a camera that can do it all, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a great choice. And with its price plummeting to just £707.24 ahead of the best Black Friday camera deals, it's worth a look!

The Nikon P950 was the last bridge camera Nikon released, making it the peak of the Big N's bridge camera tech. And while it's still huge optical zoom range (equivalent 24–2000mm) might not be as mighty as the P1000’s (24-3000mm), the P950 is a smaller and therefore more practical do-it-all option.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 boasts a whopping 24-2000mm optical zoom and an even mightier 4000mm digital zoom, making it your one-stop shop for almost any genre you can think of.
