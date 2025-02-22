Pick up a Nikon P950 mega-zoom camera for a paltry £682!

If you're looking for a camera that can do it all, the Nikon Coolpix P950 is a great choice. And with its price plummeting to just £682 this is the lowest price it has been for a long while.

The Nikon P950 is one of the best bridge cameras still on sale today. And while it's still huge optical zoom range (equivalent 24–2000mm) might not be as mighty as the new P1100’s (24-3000mm), the P950 is a smaller and therefore more practical do-it-all option.

Nikon Coolpix P950 |was £849| £682

SAVE £167 at Amazon The Nikon Coolpix P950 boasts a whopping 24-2000mm optical zoom and an even mightier 4000mm digital zoom, making it your one-stop shop for almost any genre you can think of.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 is built around a 16MP, 1/2.3-in CMOS sensor. But the real star of the show is that hulking, fixed lens and its powerful 83x zoom. This insanely versatile optic boasts a 35mm equivalent optical focal length of 24-2000mm – digitally extended to a whopping 4000mm – making the P950 a camera that can cover an incredible range of genres, from landscapes to wildlife and even photos of the moon. Speaking of, there’s a dedicated Moon / Bird-watching mode on the mode dial. You also get up to 5.5 stops of Vibration Reduction, the ability to capture Raw photos and 4K UHD / 30p.

You might be wondering why you’d go for the P950 over the Nikon Coolpix P1000.(which is now being replaced by the very similar P1100). After all, the latter is arguably the more popular camera. It really comes down to what you want from a bridge camera. If you require the longest optical zoom possible and don’t mind lugging around a big ol’ beast, then the P1000/P1100 might be the better option. But if you’re in the market for a bridge camera that still boasts an insane reach, but is a little smaller and more suited for day-to-day use, check out the P950.

If you’re unsure about picking up a fixed-lens camera, be sure to check out the best cameras for beginners. But do bear in mind that if it's affordability you're after, interchangeable lens cameras will require you to spend extra money on lenses. A bridge camera like the P950 will do it all.

