PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new subscription offer – get 3 mags for only $3/£3!

Don't miss our great introductory Autumn / Fall PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscription deal for you – you can get 3 issues for just £3 / $3!

Subscribe, save money, and get your favourite Canon magazine delivered to your door every month! Don't miss out on this amazing deal available in the UK and overseas!

In every issue of the No.1 Canon photography magazine, we feature the best Canon pro photographers and the best EOS experts. Every issue is packed with new Canon techniques, tutorials and tests to help you take better photos, to inspire you, and to help you make more informed purchases!

(Image credit: Future)

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your camera and lenses. Every issue comes with free photo projects and video guides. 3 issues for £3 Offer ends 10am, 17 October 2021 (GMT)View Deal

1. Inside every issue, a top Canon pro photographer teaches one lucky Apprentice to learn how to take better photos of everything from landscapes and wildlife, to portraits, sports and buildings!

2. In our Canon Skills section we have easy-to-follow photo projects and image-editing tutorials, all with free video guides.

3. We interview the world's best Canon pros to find out the secrets to their success, and in My Kit we delve into pro's kit bags to find out what gear they use to take top shots.

4. In Canon School, we go in-depth into Canon technology, and explain everything in simple terms, while in EOS SOS our Canon expert answers your technical questions.

5. Plus our testers and lab technicians are the fore-front of testing, and we give you the real verdict on the latest Canon EOS cameras, Canon-compatible lenses, and new gear.

No.1 Canon magazine subscription deal!

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your Canon EOS camera skills, and to keep up with the latest kit and news.

Published 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

GET THE DEAL TODAY

Read more:

The best Canon EOS DSLR, EOS mirrorless and compact cameras

50 best camera accessories, gadgets and gifts for photographers

The best books on photography