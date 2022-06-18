Photo magazines subscriptions slashed by 10% in big Father's Day sale!

Get a photo magazine subscription at a really special price in our 24 hour Boxing Day sale. There are four great photo magazines to choose from - and for this weekend you can save an extra 10% off our special Fathers' Day pricing. Just use the code DAD10 on checkout to get your extra discount.

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends. The publishers of DigitalCameraWorld.com have no fewer than six magazines aimed at photographers – all with their unique spin on the world of digital imaging.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.

And the 20% off sale extends to everything in store, so you can also save on binders, bookazine guides, and subscriptions to magazines on a whole range of subjects (opens in new tab) from interiors, cycling, film, design, football and more.

• See best Father's Day gifts for photographers (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Digital Camera (opens in new tab) is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Save an extra 10% today. Use code DAD10. Offer ends 10am 20 June 2022 (BST)

(opens in new tab) PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab) is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. Save up to 50% off the usual newsstand price with a subscription. Save an extra 10% today. Use code DAD10. Offer ends 10am 20 June 2022 (BST)

(opens in new tab) N-Photo (opens in new tab) is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. Save up to 50% off the usual newsstand price with a subscription. Save an extra 10% today. Use code DAD10. Offer ends 10am 20 June 2022 (BST)