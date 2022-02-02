OnePlus 10 Ultra patent teases a periscope lens and rear mini screen

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro at the CES 2022 tech show last month on its own and since rumors of a OnePlus 10 Ultra have started to surface online. Now, Chinese website, MyDrivers, has published patented designs they’ve found on social media, which users allege is the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra.

Looking at the designs in contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro, we can see that the camera phone in the designs, said to be the OnePlus 10 Ultra, has the same rectangular rear camera module where it’s integrated into the middle frame and flows off the side. There are two big differences though – the bottom rear camera on the alleged OnePlus 10 Ultra is a periscope lens and additionally there looks to be a small screen next to it.

Periscope lens

If the leak is correct and these are the patented designs for the OnePlus 10 Ultra it’s very exciting as this would be the first OnePlus camera phone to feature a periscope – the company has played it safe with traditional lenses to date.

What looks to be a small screen on the back is more of a mystery as it appears too small to be used for the selfie camera. Assuming it is a screen, it’ll be interesting to see what use it serves and if it points towards additional features on the OnePlus 10 Ultra that we haven’t seen in previous models.

OnePlus 10 Ultra specs

Rumoured specifications for the OnePlus 10 Ultra point towards a Dimensity 9000 chip, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It’s said that other specifications won’t deviate far from that of the 10 Pro with an LTPO 2.0 display and 80W fast charging, but this is perhaps a little at odds with the extra screen seen in the designs shared here.

It’s important to acknowledge that OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed a 10 Ultra model, but experience tells us that more frequent leaks and rumors do usually point to a launch. OnePlus hasn’t yet set a date for the global launch of the 10 Pro, but this is expected in March. If this information is correct, then a safe bet would be the 10 Ultra to be announced following this.