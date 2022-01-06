OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has three Hasselblad cameras!

OnePlus has used the CES 2022 tech show, held in Las Vegas, to reveal the design for its next flagship 5G phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and has also confirmed a debut of 11 January. Most excitingly, we know that the new flagship will feature a triple-lens Hasselblad camera with 48MP, 50MP and 8MP sensors, which we can safely assume are a main, ultra-wide and telephoto.

OnePlus 10 Pro design

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Image credit: OnePlus)

Coming in Volcanic Black and Forest Green, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a seamless looking handset featuring mirrored ceramic and matte frosted glass. The official photos show the notification slider next to the camera bump, and what looks to be the power button nearby.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s dimensions are 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm, almost exactly the same size as the OnePlus 9 Pro, which means we can reasonably guess that the screen will once again be 6.7 inches, as per its predecessor.

OnePlus confirmed back in September last year that its 10-series phones will feature brand-new software, made of a combination of its own Android fork called OxygenOS and sibling Oppo's ColorOS, following the merger of the two companies. More recently, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the new high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. We look forward to full specs next week, when the phone debuts.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro price & availability

The Chinese tech company has confirmed the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut on January 11 at 1am ET / 6am GMT. Initially, we expect this to be a China-only reveal, with the phone becoming available worldwide (excluding Australia where OnePlus doesn’t sell its phones) later in the year – previous leaks have suggested March or April time.

No pricing information has been released yet, but we’d expect the new phone to cost roughly the same as the OnePlus 9 series as the phone isn’t too different, which ranged from $729 / £629 to $1,069 / £929, depending on model.



