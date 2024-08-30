Nikon Zf retro full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest-ever price

If you've been looking for a reason to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to a top full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro look, this Nikon Zf deal is perfect for you!

The Nikon Zf is a highly sought-after camera, praised by many, and this deal makes it even more enticing. You can now save a whopping £764 off the Nikon Zf with this amazing offer at Amazon - which is even cheaper than the deal offered to Prime customers on Prime Day earlier in the summer.

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,734.99

Save £764 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style – and now it’s even cheaper!

Inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisite, tactile charm. Precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and a marbled texture provide both visual appeal and a rich sensory experience.

Constructed from precision-carved aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials feature engraved markings for accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying click, enhancing the tactile interaction.

The Zf's electronic viewfinder, housed in a prism-shaped casing, complements the vintage-inspired controls with an intuitive design. This viewfinder integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen, allowing easy adjustment of focus points, subject tracking, and display modes without breaking eye contact. The fully articulating screen, including a front-facing option, enhances navigation and operation from various angles.