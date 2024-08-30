Nikon Zf retro full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest-ever price

If you've been looking for a reason to retire your best DSLR and upgrade to a top full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro look, this Nikon Zf deal is perfect for you!
The Nikon Zf is a highly sought-after camera, praised by many, and this deal makes it even more enticing. You can now save a whopping £764 off the Nikon Zf with this amazing offer at Amazon - which is even cheaper than the deal offered to Prime customers on Prime Day earlier in the summer.
Inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf captivates with its exquisite, tactile charm. Precision-machined edges, knurled dials, and a marbled texture provide both visual appeal and a rich sensory experience.
Constructed from precision-carved aluminum, the shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials feature engraved markings for accurate manual adjustments. The mechanical shutter delivers a satisfying click, enhancing the tactile interaction.
The Zf's electronic viewfinder, housed in a prism-shaped casing, complements the vintage-inspired controls with an intuitive design. This viewfinder integrates seamlessly with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen, allowing easy adjustment of focus points, subject tracking, and display modes without breaking eye contact. The fully articulating screen, including a front-facing option, enhances navigation and operation from various angles.
