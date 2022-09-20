Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 offers wide-eyed wide-angle zoom for full framers

Nikon has announced the latest lens for its range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 zoom is designed to be a fast-apertured, wide-angle addition to the increasing Nikon Z lens roadmap (opens in new tab).

The lens is designed to be a compact, lighter and more affordable alternative to some of the wide-angle S-class zooms already in Nikon's mirrorless optics range. At 450 g (15.9 oz), it is approximately 30% lighter than the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S (opens in new tab). It is also lighter and more compact than the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens (opens in new tab) - and thanks to internal zooming is designed to be ideal for use on a gimbal.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The STM autofocus motor is claimed to be near silent, which coupled with minimal focus breathing, will also make this lens popular for video creators – as will click-less control ring for smooth exposure transitions.

The Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 offers an impressive minimum focus distance of just 0.19m / 7.56 inches (0.19 m). The lens is dust-sealed and has an antifouling coating on the front element features to make it easier to wipe away dirt and fingerprints. The optical construction includes the use of a Super ED glass element. The zoom has a 67mm front thread for the use of filters, and a nine-blade aperture diaphragm.

The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 go on sale from late October 2022 for a suggested retail price of US$1,199.95.

Nikon's updated Z lens roadmap, following the introduction of the Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 (Image credit: Nikon)

