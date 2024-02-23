Is this the most pointless firmware update ever, or the most ingenious?

CP+ 2024 is well underway, and we've been introduced to new cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI and lenses like the Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm – but it also appears we can expect some new firmware from Nikon.

The Nikon Z fc has become one of the most popular Nikon cameras on the market, most notably for its retro styling. The camera is available in several different colors ranging from the bright pop of mint green to polar white, and soon you will be able to have the camera menu match the exterior.

Although not available at present, the new firmware will enable the user to customize the camera LCD menu theme with the color of their choice. The colors available correspond to the available exterior colors available for the camera body, meaning that you can color match to suit.

As reported by the folks at Japanese site Digital Camera Watch, The update will also provide a new colorful animated start-up screen, which is said to have many different iterations each time you start the camera.

(Image credit: Nikon)

A previous firmware update to the Nikon Z30 added a red REC frame indicator, which places a red border around the frame of the LCD screen when recording is in progress. The update must have been popular for video users, as it will also be included in this new update for the Z fc. It can be selected as a custom setting, and helps to reduce missed shots and supply a larger recording indicator that is easier to see.

This design-focused update is a subtle one but one that I'm sure will be welcomed by users. After all, if you're buying a pink camera you might also want a pink menu theme!

Nikon will be displaying its latest products at The Photography & Video Show 2024, where we may get a chance to see this colorful firmware update for ourselves. Tickets are available to purchase on the show's website along with a list of guest speakers and exhibiting brands.

For more information on Nikon equipment, see our guides for the best Nikon Z lenses, and the best Nikon wide-angle zoom lens, and for more retro designs, check out our guide to the best retro cameras.