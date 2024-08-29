New Sigma kit is coming next week! Here's what I think it is…

Sigma is announcing "new products" next week, confirming that it has scheduled a product launch for Thursday.



The latest Sigma Stage Online product announcement is set for Thursday September 05 at 06:00 EDT / 13:00 BST / 20:00 AEST, and as is the norm it will be streamed on YouTube.

"We will be live streaming Sigma's new product presentation," reads the machine translated description on Sigma Japan's YouTube Live page.

"In addition to introducing new products, we will also have a section where we will answer comments and questions received via chat during the stream, so be sure to turn on your notifications and tune in real time!"

The question, of course, if what are these products – and I have an idea…

What is Sigma announcing?

Sigma has a habit of launching groundbreaking, sometimes leftfield products. Case in point, at the last Sigma Stage in June, it announced the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art – the world's first ever full-frame f/1.8 zoom lens.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if Sigma dropped another world-first optic, possibly a trinity-busting complement to that 28-45mm, that sets eyebrows raising and tongues wagging.

However, there's another more obvious option – in fact, there are five of them. Which may be why (aside from it being boilerplate text) the YouTube description states that Sigma will be "introducing new products" plural.

Back in April, Sigma announced the development of six Canon RF-S lenses for the EOS R system.

We've already had the first of these – the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, which launched at the end of June – but the other five are all scheduled to "launch in fall of 2024 and onwards":

• Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

It could very well be that one of more of these will be revealed next week, which would be music to the ears of Canon APS-C users!

