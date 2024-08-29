New Sigma kit is coming next week! Here's what I think it is…

Sigma is launching "new products" next week – and this is what I think they could be
(Image credit: Sigma)
Sigma is announcing "new products" next week, confirming that it has scheduled a product launch for Thursday.
The latest Sigma Stage Online product announcement is set for Thursday September 05 at 06:00 EDT / 13:00 BST / 20:00 AEST, and as is the norm it will be streamed on YouTube.
"We will be live streaming Sigma's new product presentation," reads the machine translated description on Sigma Japan's YouTube Live page.
"In addition to introducing new products, we will also have a section where we will answer comments and questions received via chat during the stream, so be sure to turn on your notifications and tune in real time!"
The question, of course, if what are these products – and I have an idea…
What is Sigma announcing?
Sigma has a habit of launching groundbreaking, sometimes leftfield products. Case in point, at the last Sigma Stage in June, it announced the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art – the world's first ever full-frame f/1.8 zoom lens.
I wouldn't be at all surprised if Sigma dropped another world-first optic, possibly a trinity-busting complement to that 28-45mm, that sets eyebrows raising and tongues wagging.
However, there's another more obvious option – in fact, there are five of them. Which may be why (aside from it being boilerplate text) the YouTube description states that Sigma will be "introducing new products" plural.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.