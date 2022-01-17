Motorola to break megapixel Frontier: 200MP camera & new Snapdragon chip!

Having launched the Motorola Edge X30: the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone back in December for the Chinese market, Motorola is now said to be getting ready to launch a rebranded version of the flagship camera phone – the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – in global markets. However, we all know that manufacturers are always working ahead and documents obtained by Technik News show that the company is working on a new flagship with a codename of ‘Frontier’, which is said to feature the next-generation Snapdragon chip and a 200MP camera.

Motorola Frontier camera specs

According to Technik News the Motorola Frontier will come with seriously impressive specs. Camera wise, the flagship phone is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, using the new Samsung S5KHP1 image sensor.

The report says the 200MP camera could be complimented by a 50MP Samsung SKJN1SQ03 ultrawide lens and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto, making it a very impressive setup indeed. The front side of the phone meanwhile is said to feature an again impressive 60MP OV60A OmniVision camera for selfies.

It’s not just the camera specs that are great either – the report says that the new flagship will feature the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and make use of the “Always-On” security feature seen in the current chip. It’s said to have a 6.67-inch P-OLED curved edge display with full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The report says the Motorola Frontier, which is likely to run on Android 12 OS, may come in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. The report also says we can expect wired charging and 50W wireless charging but doesn’t divulge any battery information.

While the Technik News report doesn’t provide an idea of a launch date for the Motorola Frontier, it does point out that the next Snapdragon chip is expected in Q3, so we can expect the phone after this – the end of the year is a good guess.



