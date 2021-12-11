Motorola Edge X30: World’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone unveiled

The scramble between phone manufacturers to launch the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1smartphone is over with Motorola claiming the title in unveiling the Edge X30. Sadly, it’s a China only launch, so the rest of us will still have to wait to experience the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Even more annoying is that the Motorola Edge X30 looks seriously impressive.

Motorola Edge X30 specs

Motorola’s new offering is very much a flagship phone and will give the best camera phones on the market some tough competition. The company says the coveted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip offers 20% better CPU performance than the Snapdragon 888, with 30% super GPU performance to boot. Furthermore, the camera phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Mhz touch sampling rate.

Camera-wise, it’s a great setup. The triple camera on the rear of the phone consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor and the front of the Edge X30 is home to a 60MP punch-hole camera.

The phone, which runs Android 12 out of the box, has a huge 5000 mAh battery, which features support for 68W fast charging. It’s available in four versions, including an 8/128GB model and a 12/256GB one.

Edge X30 price and availability

The Edge X30 will be available from December 15 in China, with prices starting at 3,199 yuan (£380) and increasing to 3,999 yuan (£475) for the highest spec model.

Currently, the Edge X30 has only been confirmed in China, so will have to wait with bated breath for Motorola to announce when, and if, the phone will launch in other markets.

Moto Edge S30

(Image credit: Motorola )

The launch event also saw Motorola introduce the Moto Edge S30, but before you get too excited – this is simply a Chinese version of the Moto G200, which launched globally recently.





