Motorola Edge 30 Ultra/Edge X 5K leaked: Specs include 60MP selfie camera!

With Chen Jin, General Manager of Motorola Mobile Business announcing the Moto Edge X earlier this week, we’re expecting the new phone to launch very soon indeed. Speculation is rife that the new 5G phone will be called the Moto Edge X in some markets and the Edge 30 Ultra in others. Now 91mobiles, together with OnLeaks, has leaked 5K renders, 360-degree video, and specifications of the new phone – very little is left to the imagination.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra/Edge X design

The 5K renders show the phone with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, a classic Moto dimple on the back, slim bezels, and flat edges and a new camera module to house triple cameras.

The power button is seen on the left, while the volume rocker and presumably a Google Assistant key on the right spine. At the bottom we see the USB Type-C port, speaker grille and primary microphone. The back panel is slightly curved towards the edges and houses a rectangular module to house triple cameras, LED flash, and a noise-cancelling microphone. We can’t see a fingerprint sensor, but that could be placed within the display.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra / Edge X specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be one of the first to ship with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5x RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Sooo... Here comes your very first look at the #Motorola #MotoEdge30Ultra aka #MotoEdgeX! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + key specs + dimensions)On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/PIAZVROTWN pic.twitter.com/7yfTX2nNgrNovember 11, 2021 See more

Specifications are courtesy of OnLeaks, who say the new camera phone will flaunt a 6.6-inch flat display with a punch-hole cutout. A recent leak suggested it will feature an OLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+. The triple camera setup on the back is said to house a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens and a 2MP third sensor. Most excitingly, the phone is rumoured to have a whopping 60MP snapper on the front for selfies and videos, which would surely make it the best camera phone currently on the market for self-portraits.

According to earlier leaked specifications, the 50MP primary snapper is an OmniVision OV50A lens, the secondary lens is a Samsung JN150 ultrawide sensor, and the 2MP lens is an OmniVision OV20B1B depth sensor.





(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

Adding to the very impressive specifications is said to be a powerhouse 5000mAh battery, aided by a 68W fast charging support. Dimension-wise it’s tipped to measure 163.1 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (10mm including the rear camera bump).

It is likely run Android 11 with Motorola’s skin on top and be equipped with stereo speakers and an IP52 rating. For connectivity options, it’s expected this could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C.



