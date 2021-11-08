Motorola Snapdragon 898-powered flagship phone announced: Moto Edge X

It’s been long rumored that Motorola will bring a Snapdragon 898-powered flagship phone to the market by the end of the year and now we know it’s called the Moto Edge X. The name announcement has come directly from Lenovo – the company that now owns Motorola – with Chen Jin, General Manager of the Mobile Business, posting on Chinese social media network, Weibo, about the new Moto Edge X.

Infinitely powerful

According to the post on Weibo, the "moto edge X” is “infinitely powerful” and people are right to be “full of expectations", although no specifications were revealed. The post was accompanied by a teaser image – a big X. Quite the cryptic teaser!

(Image credit: Weibo )

Moto Edge S Pro successor

When launched, the Moto Edge X will be a natural successor to the Moto Edge 20 Pro. The Moto Edge 20 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It’s triple rear camera setup features a 108 MP primary sensor and has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor up front. A 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support completes its main specs. The upcoming Moto Edge X will be launched with more advanced features and technology and is sure to take the crown of best Motorola phone.

33W fast charging

A Motorola phone with model number XT2175-2 recently received certification from the 3C authority of China and this listing has revealed that the new phone may carry support for 33W fast charging. As the Edge S Pro supported 30W fast charging, it makes sense that its predecessor would top this so this may well be the upcoming Moto Edge X.





