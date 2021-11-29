Leica Cyber Monday price drop: save $1,995 on Leica TL2 mirrorless camera kit

Leica cameras are difficult not to lust after - but they are often cost prices that, if you need to ask what they are, you may not be able to afford. But this amazing Cyber Monday camera deal brings you a ready-to-use kit - with body and lens - for a massive saving of $1,995.

Machined from a single block of aluminum, the Leica TL2 is one of the prestigious German manufacturer's mirrorless models - sporting a 24MP APS-C sensor. And this kits sees it being the L-mount Leitz Vario-Elmar-T 18-56mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH zoom - which usually retails for $1,995 on its own. So essentially you are getting the lens for free, in this $2,495 deal. The only question you need to answer, is whether you want the aluminum body in black or silver…

Leica TL2 with 18-56mm Leica TL2 with 18-56mm | was $4,490.00 | now $2,495

Save $1,995 Own this L-mount Leica mirrorless and get a 24MP APS-C camera that will make everyone green with envy. This deal gets you the body in either black anodized aluminum body, paired with a Vario-Elmar-T 18-56mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH zoom.

Leica TL2 with 18-56mm Leica TL2 with 18-56mm | was $4,490.00 | now $2,495

Save $1,995 Own this L-mount Leica mirrorless and get a 24MP APS-C camera that will make everyone green with envy. This deal gets you the silver aluminum body, paired with a Vario-Elmar-T 18-56mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH zoom.

Leica TL2 at a glance

24MP APS-C sensor

L mount (plus support for SL lenses)

Maestro II image processor

4K video up to 30fps, 1080p video to 60fps, and 720p video to 120fps

3.7in touchscreen, 1.23million dots

Optional Visoflex eyelevel viewfinder

49-point contrast-detect AF system

7fps (up to 20fps with electronic shutter)

Built-in Wi-Fi

32GB internal memory

SDHC/SDXC memory card slot

