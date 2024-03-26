New Sony 247-megapixel sensor. Is Sony making a medium-format camera?

Sony has announced a 247-megapixel medium-format sensor named IMX811-AAQR, sparking plenty of rumors and debate.

Sony's announcement has caused quite a stir with many hoping to see a Sony medium format camera. With 247 effective megapixels producing a groundbreaking resolution of 19,200 x 12,800 (3:2), it would certainly top the list of the highest-resolution cameras, however, the truth might not be as exciting.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

In its announcement, Sony states that the sensor is intended for 'industrial use' and it is not listed under those available for consumer equipment. This may mean the sensor is designed for specialist scientific imaging instead of consumer photography or cine cameras. That being said, some of the medium format sensors used in today's best medium format cameras were also originally listed for industrial use, so, could a new Sony medium format camera be on the horizon?

Sony's announcement, which can be found on the official website, lists many sensor specifications which include a rolling shutter function, type 4.1 CMOS active pixel dot types, back-illuminated sensor type, a diagonal image size of 64.84mm, a maximum frame rate of 12.4/s at 12 bit, 10.5/s at 14 bit, and 5.3/s at 16 bit. There is also a monochrome version of the sensor named IMX811-AAMR.

PhaseOne XF IQ4 150MP Camera System (Image credit: PhaseOne)

There is no doubt that this sensor will be attached to an imaging device capable of capturing some of the highest-resolution images on the planet, and while it is fun to dream, I do not believe Sony will be making a Sony medium-format camera. What I can believe, however, is that Sony has created a new super sensor which will suit either a new Phase One or Hasselblad medium format camera.

From camera phones to automobiles Sony's sensor technology is used by many different brands due to its excellent resolution and low-light performance, two of which are medium format giants Hasselblad and Phase One. The Hasselblad H series has not seen a new model since 2018 with the release of the Hasselblad H6D-400C, a camera capable of capturing 400-megapixel multi-shot images, thanks to a 100-megapixel Sony sensor.

Phase One also utilizes Sony sensors in its XF and XC cameras, medium format cameras capable of capturing exquisite photography with extremely high-resolution images with price tags to match.

Although it is fun to speculate about new super-megapixel consumer cameras, all we know for certain is that the sensor exists. We will have to wait and see if it eventually appears in anything other than specialist equipment.

