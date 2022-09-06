Is a new E-mount APS-C fast zoom lens on the horizon?

Sony Alpha Rumors has reported (opens in new tab) that users of Sony E-mount APS-C cameras could soon have a new ultrawide zoom lens option. The rumored Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 would mark the company's first ever E-mount zoom lens, adding to the four existing primes in Tokina's atx-m line-up.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

If the rumors are correct, the new 11-18mm would be an APS-C lens with autofocus, a 67mm filter size, and a USB port for firmware updates. What's more, it's been reported that the Kenko Tokina company has a new factory that has developed a unique paint process which could see this lens and others receive a white color finish, in addition to the usual black option.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

With Tokina celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, it's possible other lenses like the atx-i 11-16mm F2.8 CF, atx-i 11-20mm F2.8 CF and atx-i 100mm F2.8 FF MACRO could also be made available in white as well.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

No other details have been reported, only that the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 has a rumored launch date of September 14th. If the lens does indeed materialise then, it'll be interesting to see how it compares to rival lenses such as Tamron's stunning 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD, as well as Sony's own E 10-18mm F4 OSS. Given these two existing options are both closely matched to the Tokina in terms of focal range and aperture, Tokina's pricing would need to be pretty aggressive in order to carve its own niche in the market.

Via: Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab)

Read more:

The best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)

The best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

The best lenses for landscapes (opens in new tab)

The best Sony cameras (opens in new tab)