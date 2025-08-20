Blimey! Canon EOS R8 drops to just £699 in this incredible Amazon voucher deal!

This Amazon deal is so good, we almost didn't believe it. Just £699 for the full-frame Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera - using a £400 discount voucher (that some people might not even see on the listing page). This is £200 cheaper than we have ever seen ths camera on sale for (and that time we suspect that the retailer had made a mistake!).

Canon EOS R8: was £1,699.99 now £699 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full-frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with one of the best autofocus systems we've ever used! Remember to click on the voucher to get this extraordinary price! Read more ▼

This lightweight, mirrorless powerhouse packs a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, blazing-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and uncropped 4K/60p video using Canon’s oversampled 6K processing. Whether you're capturing fast-paced events, cinematic video, or everyday moments, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact body. The intelligent autofocus even reads faces, eyes, animals, vehicles - making sure your subject stays sharp no matter the scenario.

At just over a grand, this is one of the best full-frame deals out there right now. The R8 was already a reliable all-rounder, but slashing an extra £400 off means you're getting flagship-level autofocus, cinematic video options, and a compact form factor - all without breaking the bank. If you’ve been teetering between stepping up to full-frame or sticking with APS-C, this deal makes that decision a whole lot easier.

Don’t forget, this isn’t just any discount; it’s the final hours of the sale. Once the clock strikes midnight, this offer vanishes - and it’s unlikely to come back at this price. If the Canon R8 has been on your list, this is almost certainly the best price you will ever see.

So, if you're thinking about pulling the trigger, do it today. You’re getting an amazing camera - and a serious saving. But at this price, we don't think this will be around for long…