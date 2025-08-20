The camera bag maker known for its tough, colorful fabrics is back – this time, with an update to its Rogue sling line. The Wandrd Rogue V2 is an updated reversible sling bag designed to keep cameras and accessories within easy reach while packing light.

The Wandrd Rogue V2 builds on the brand’s previous sling bag, keeping the rugged weather-resistant materials and upgrading the strap, refining the look, and reimagining the external attachment system.

All three sizes – 4L, 6L and 9L – use an updated strap design that Wandrd says is designed for all-day comfort. The strap has more of an adjustment range than the original, plus contoured EVA padding with softer edges.

The sling’s exterior look has also been refined. While the outside of the bags look a bit different than the original, the bag is still built with weather-resistant fabric. Wandrd has also updated the zippers for a stronger, smoother pull.

Image 1 of 4 The 6L Wandrd Rogue V2 (Image credit: Wandrd) The 9L Wandrd Rogue V2 (Image credit: Wandrd) The 9L with a laptop sleeve (Image credit: Wandrd) The 4L Wandrd Rogue V2 (Image credit: Wandrd)

The Rogu V2 also has two mesh pockets on the outside that, together with the bottom straps, allow users to carry a water bottle and a tripod at the same time, unlike the original.

The smallest bag in the series is getting a space upgrade from 3L to 4L. The 4L bag is designed for compact cameras or small mirrorless cameras with a pancake lens.

The 6L and 9L versions of the sling are the sizes meant for carrying more serious camera gear – and the bag’s laptop pocket even expands enough to accommodate a MacBook Pro 16” in a separate protective sleeve.

Part of the bag’s new exterior look is that the accessory straps can now accommodate things like a tripod from the front or the bottom of the bag. Those accessory attachments also use upgraded metal hardware.

Like the recently revamped Wandrd Prvke backpack, the new line of slings is launching on Kickstarter. The lineup starts with the 4L at $97 on Kickstarter, expected to increase to $129 at MSRP. The 6L Rogue V2 is available for $119 Kickstarter pledges ($159 MSRP) and the 9L for $134 ($179 retail).

