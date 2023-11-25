I'm a Sony shooter, these are the 6 most exciting lens deals I've found this Black Friday

We have seen some amazing Black Friday camera deals this weekend and even though Black Friday is technically over there are still some amazing savings. This is the best time of the year to stock up on small things like batteries and memory cards but if you've been putting off buying a particular lens for a while you could find it has a tasty discount that'll sway you to get it.

I shoot with a Sony A7 III (which coincidentally was bought on a Black Friday) and even though I am pretty happy with my lens set up I'm always on the lookout for an unmissable bargain. I actually only have two lenses - a Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN and a Sony 50mm f/1.8 (as seen below) and they do me for most of my work as a portrait and events photographer but that doesn't mean I wouldn't love to own more!

I've scoured the internet to find the best lenses with the biggest discounts suited for everything from street photography to portraiture and everything in between. While some are specifically made for Sony's APS-C bodies such as the A6600, most of these lenses will work on both full-frame and cropped sensor bodies.

Best APS-C lens

Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS| was $649.99 | now $548

Save $101 at Amazon on the versatile 18-105mm power zoom lens for Sony APS-C cameras. With a constant f/4 aperture, internal zoom and ED glass with this lens you can shoot anything from landscapes to portraits or even street and now it's got 44% off!

If you're after versatility in a lens, look no further. In 35mm terms, the Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS has an equivalent focal range of 27-158mm so if you're after a one-lens-fits-(almost) all jobs this could be your answer. Internal zoom means it won't ever get any bigger - what you see is exactly what you get and it really is a fantastic APS-C lens.

Best wide angle prime

While zoom lenses add versatility, prime lenses on the whole deliver sharper, cleaner images and this Sony FE14mm f.1.8 GM is one of the best we've used. It's suprisingly compact and lightweight making it great for taking out on hikes (after all the best landscapes are usually a walk away), it's autofocus is lightning fast and has minimal barrel distortion - even with the Black Friday discount it's a big investment but worth every cent.

Best standard prime

This is the first lens I bought for my Sony A7 III and until I saved up enough pennies to buy a zoom, it was my only lens. I've used it to shoot everything from family portraits to festivals, landscapes and street shots. Considering how cheap it is (especially at the moment) it focuses fast, it feels well made and it's never let me down so if you don't already own won, why on earth not?!

Best for wildlife photography

Tamron 150-500mm f/5.6-6.7 (Sony E) | was $1,399 | now $1,199

Save $200 at Amazon Coming in Sony E-mount, this 150-500mm lens is perfect for wildlife photography or sports. Its 35mm-equivalent range is 225-750mm, so you can be sure this lens will cover all the action, no matter how far away you are.

A big zoom lens is a must if you want to shoot birds and wildlife as they enable you to keep back from the action but still get some incredible shots. Tamron has released some impressive lenses in the last few years but this has got to be one of our favorites. It gives APS-C shooters a huge range at a very very reasonable price.

Best wide-angle zoom

At the other end of the scale you have wide-angle zooms which are perfect for architectural photography, landscapes, interiors or even wildlife if you want to get a lot of the background in shot. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on any Sony lens so if you're lens line-up is lacking on the wide again snap this up soon.

Best standard zoom

Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar | was $898 | now $698

Save $200 at Amazon This versatile workhorse lens is perfect for landscapes, portraits, or sports. If an f/2.8 isn't what you need and you're looking for lighter pro-grade solutions, this is the perfect lens for you.

A 24-70mm lens for me is a must - I use a very similar focal range for almost all my work but sadly they don't come cheap. If you don't need a wide f/2.8 aperture this is a great alternative, it's smaller, lighter and considerably less expensive, especially with the Black Friday discount.