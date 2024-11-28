I wish the Canon EOS R5 had been this cheap when I bought it - now just $2,799 this Black Friday

Canon has dropped the price of its former flagship full-frame mirrorless camera just in time for the Black Friday camera deals to appear in the stores. The Canon EOS R5 is now down to $2,799 which is the lowest price we have seen on this model.
However, this deal is special as B&H is throwing in two SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B memory cards, two spare batteries, and a battery grip all for FREE! - which totals to $632.98 if you had to buy them separately.
Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me, this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model
Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,799
SAVE $600 at B&H The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!
Plus $632.98 of extras for FREE!