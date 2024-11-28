I wish the Canon EOS R5 had been this cheap when I bought it - now just $2,799 this Black Friday

$2,799 for the Canon EOS R5 - I wish this full-frame mirrorless camera had been so cheap when I bought it!

Canon has dropped the price of its former flagship full-frame mirrorless camera just in time for the Black Friday camera deals to appear in the stores. The Canon EOS R5 is now down to $2,799 which is the lowest price we have seen on this model.

However, this deal is special as B&H is throwing in two SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B memory cards, two spare batteries, and a battery grip all for FREE! - which totals to $632.98 if you had to buy them separately.

Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me, this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model

Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,799 SAVE $600 at B&amp;H Plus $632.98 of extras for FREE!

Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,799
SAVE $600 at B&H The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!

Plus $632.98 of extras for FREE!

View Deal
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

