I wish the Canon R5 had been $2,799 when I bought it—seeing it at this price stings a little!

If you've been wanting to own one of the best mirrorless cameras, then you're in luck as this price drop on the Canon EOS R5 has been one of the most exciting I've seen—especially since I already own one and paid way more for it!



Right now, Adorama has knocked a massive $1,100 off the body-only price, bringing it down to just $2,799 - with four bonus gifts, including an EF-R mount adaptor,a memory card, and a spare Canon battery.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,899 now $2,799 at Adorama US Save $1,100 at Adorama If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video, they don't get much better than the EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price.

With the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II hitting the market, a price drop for the original R5 was expected, but this discount makes the OG model an absolute steal. And honestly? I have no intention of upgrading to the Mark II. As I’ve said before, the R5 is everything I need and more—it’s that good.



The R5’s 45MP sensor is nothing short of brilliant, delivering breathtakingly detailed photos, and it can shoot up to 20fps, making it a dream for capturing sports, wildlife, or any fast-paced action. The autofocus system, powered by Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, is insanely reliable, locking onto subjects with precision. And for the resolution junkies out there, the R5 can even produce jaw-dropping 400MP photos!



When it comes to video, this camera doesn’t hold back—you can shoot stunning 8K 30p or ultra-crisp 4K 60p HQ footage. It’s weather-sealed for tough shooting conditions, features two memory card slots (one SD and one CFexpress B), and has excellent in-body image stabilization.



I absolutely love my R5, but I can’t lie—seeing it at this price stings a little! If you’ve been eyeing this camera, now’s the perfect time to grab one. Trust me, it’s worth every penny (and you’ll save over $1,000 compared to what I paid!).