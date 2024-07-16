I want to shop this deal: GoPro Hero 12 Black drops to rock-bottom price for Prime Day

By
published

GoPro's flagship hits new rock-bottom price for Amazon Prime Day!

GoPro Hero 12 Black with a Best Price label
(Image credit: GoPro)

If you're in the market for the best action camera, the top GoPro models are a must-see, especially with the GoPro Hero 12 Black now at a super-low price this Amazon Prime Day. Currently, you can save an incredible £110, bringing the price down to just £289.99 on Amazon.

With the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals well under way, it's unlikely GoPro's flagship camera will drop any further in price. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal—grab your GoPro Hero 12 Black now!

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99| now £289.99 Save £110 at Amazon.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99 | now £289.99
Save £110 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles