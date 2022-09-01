Hasselblad product launch happening next week

Hasselblad is teasing a new product launch to take place next week, promising something that will deliver "inspiration in every detail".

An email blast was sent out to subscribers by the Swedish luxury manufacturer, featuring the image of a camera and lens, and announcing a "product launch" scheduled for Wednesday, September 07 at 08:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / 22:00 AEST.

At the same time, posts were made on the Hasselblad Facebook (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), and Instagram (opens in new tab) accounts, reiterating the date and promising a "live event", accompanied by the same image and slogan.

The links in the email and social media posts all point back to the official Hasselblad website, where visitors are greeted with the above teaser photograph and information.

What can we tell from the teaser shot? The body looks to be the same design as the existing Hasselblad X1D 50C (opens in new tab) and Hasselblad X1D II 50C (opens in new tab) cameras. The lens possesses a distance scale, and what appears to be a focus ring as well as a physical aperture ring.

It also bears a badge featuring the Hasselblad V System logo. It is worth noting that the Hasselblad X1D cameras support the manufacturer's mirrorless X System mount, not V System lenses (though they are compatible using an adaptor).

The Swedish company has not released a new camera since 2020 when it launched the Hasselblad 907X 50C (opens in new tab) – which we rate as one of the best medium format cameras (opens in new tab), thanks to its modular and utterly gorgeous design that pays homage to traditional Hasselblad bodies while supporting the cutting-edge X System glass.

Whatever the manufacturer has up its sleeve, it's sure to be of the same premium performance (and, no doubt, premium price tag) we've come to expect of one of the most iconic and aspirational brands in the business.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out what it is…

