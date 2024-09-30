GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera drops to lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day sale event is just over a week away, but we have just spotted that the online megastore has just dropped the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera to just £273 – that's the lowest ever we have seen this on sale for in the UK.

Sure, the newer GoPro Hero13 Black has just reached the shops - but that is £120 more expensive at the moment, so this discount on last year's model is a seriously tempting deal.

GoPro Hero 12 Black|was £399.99|now £273

SAVE £127 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, offered some great improvements on the previous Hero 11 Black. Notably, it offers a new mounting option, supports Bluetooth microphones, features dual-channel audio, and introduces HDR video. These improvements make it an excellent choice for professionals and editors, earning it a spot in our best action camera roundup.

It retains the 27MP sensor of the Hero 11 Black and supports multiple aspect ratios, including 8:7, allowing you to capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. The Hero 12 Black performs best in well-lit conditions, continuing GoPro's challenge with low-light performance. A lens mod is also available, providing an expansive 177º field of view.

New to the Hero 12 Black is Bluetooth audio support, enabling the use of any wireless headphones with a built-in microphone, such as AirPods, for recording narrations or voiceovers. Professionals will also appreciate the addition of Timecode Sync, GP-Log, and LUT support, enhancing its functionality for advanced video editing.

Check out other early Prime sale deals in our guide to the best camera deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.