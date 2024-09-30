GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera drops to lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

GoPro's 2023 flagship hits new rock-bottom price in lead up to Amazon's Big Deal Days

Amazon's October Prime Day sale event is just over a week away, but we have just spotted that the online megastore has just dropped the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera to just £273 – that's the lowest ever we have seen this on sale for in the UK.

Sure, the newer GoPro Hero13 Black has just reached the shops - but that is £120 more expensive at the moment, so this discount on last year's model is a seriously tempting deal.

GoPro Hero 12 Black|was £399.99|now £273 SAVE £127 at Amazon.

