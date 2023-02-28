Good news! A cheap APS-C macro lens is coming, for almost all mounts

We love a bargain, especially in these cash-strapped times, so the news that a cheap macro lens is coming - with a whopping seven mount options - couldn't be more welcome. The Meike 60mm f/2.8 Macro is a newly announced manual focus lens for APS-C cameras, including Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EF-S, EF-M and RF-M, Nikon Z and Micro Four Thirds. And the all-important cost? A refreshingly affordable $189.99 / £157.66.

(Image credit: Meike)

Not only is the lens light on the pocket, it's also quite light in the pocket, tipping the scales at 300g (0.66lb). Filter thread diameter is still somewhat unclear, with different product images showing 49mm and 52mm markings. A magnification ratio of 1:1 makes this a true macro lens, so a subject is reproduced at actual size on the camera's image sensor when shot at the 17.5cm minimum focus distance. Inside, the optical stack consists of 11 elements in 8 groups, though no word has yet been given on whether any special (aspherical, low dispersion, etc) elements are included. A 9-blade diaphragm should help produce smoother bokeh in out of focus areas. When fitted to an APS-C camera, the Meike 60mm f/2.8 captures a 26.6° angle of view, but when mounted on an MFT camera, the tighter crop factor of the smaller sensor inevitably reduces the lens' angle of view, to 20.4°.

(Image credit: Meike)

Naturally, you can't have everything at this price point, so the lens does without fancy features like optical stabilization, autofocus, or indeed any electrical contacts - that's why it can be adapted so easily to suit multiple camera mounts. However, given the slower, more methodical nature of macro photography, taking a little extra time to manually focus (especially with the aid of focus peaking) really isn't a deal-breaker.

The Meike 60mm f/2.8 will be available from 10th March.

(Image credit: Meike)

