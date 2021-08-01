The best close-up filters in 2022: macro photography on a budget

If you want to experiment with close-up photography, close-up filters are a great choice. A dedicated macro lens can be a real expense, especially if you aren't sure whether this type of photography is for you. Close-up filters provide an inexpensive, low-commitment way to give it a try using your existing gear.

They're also a good choice if you use a compact camera or bridge camera for your photography, as these models have fixed lenses and therefore can't take a macro lens. If you make sure you get the right filter thread size, a good close-up filter can give these types of cameras possibilities you may never have thought of.

The science behind close-up filters is very simple; they essentially function like reading glasses, acting as a magnifier and reducing the minimum focusing distance of the lens to which they are attached. They can be used with zoom lenses as well as primes. Technically they are a lens themselves rather than a filter, but given that they function exactly like ND filters or polarisers, this is generally the category they slot into.

Shoot macro photography with a close-up filter (Image credit: Chris George) Check out our video tutorial on how to use close-up filters to shoot macro-style pictures

Therefore, if you see someone referring to "close-up lenses" and someone else referring to "macro filters", there's a strong possibility they're talking about the exact same thing. (An alternative low-cost macro option is to use one of the best extension tubes.)

In this guide, we’re examining the best close-up lenses and filters. They're often available as sets, or individual lenses with adapters. With loads of name brand and no-brand solutions available online, photographers are absolutely spoiled for choice. It's also worth noting that most sets can also be stacked, meaning that the lenses can be used in combination to boost their creative potential further, maximising the potential for getting up close and personal. The below images should give you some idea of how it works:

Close-up filters come in different strengths, measured in diopters; the higher the number, the higher the magnification and the closer the lens will focus. These lenses are often sold in sets with a +1, +2 and +4 diopter lens. Two or three filters can be combined to increase magnification – you just add the diopter values together to get the magnification (a +1 filter used with a +4 diopter gives you a +5 diopter set-up, say).

As mentioned, you need to make sure that the close-up filter thread size or set size you’re choosing is an exact match for the lens to which you are intending to affix them. That’s the first thing you’ll need to decide on before making your shortlist and purchase decision.

So let’s dive in to discover the best close-up filters and lenses available for photographers right now…

Best close-up filters in 2022

(Image credit: Polaroid)

1: Polaroid Optics 4-piece Filter Kit Set For Close Up Macro Photography A useful four-piece set that provides different strengths of close-up power Specifications Thread diameter available: 37mm, 40.5mm, 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm Diopter strengths supplied: +1, +2, +4, and +10 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multi-coated design + Pleasingly affordable Reasons to avoid - Only comes as a set

Transforms any lens into a macro lens is the promise here, courtesy of a four-piece set that includes +1, +2, +4 and +10 diopter filters in a handily water-resistant nylon carry case. Polaroid suggests that the aluminium constructed set is perfect for photographing flowers, products, food and newborns.

A dual-threaded design allows the filters to not only be attached to the relevant lens; multiple filters can also be stacked for extreme macro effects.

Unsurprisingly, the filters are multi coated and claim to ensure true colors with zero loss in detail.

A ten-year manufacturer’s warranty provides additional peace of mind.

(Image credit: Vivitar)

2: Vivitar +1, +2, +4, +10 Close Up Macro Filter Set One of the best beginner options, an inexpensive set of filters Specifications Thread diameter available: 37mm, 46mm, 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm Diopter strengths supplied: +1, +2, +4, and +10 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good range of magnifications + Broad choice of filter sizes Reasons to avoid - Quality not as high as others

Available in a variety of thread sizes, from 37mm upwards, this is a very inexpensive option for beginners, while flexible and straightforward enough for any newcomer who wants to get up close and personal to subject matter using just a standard lens and this kit.

OK, so while results may not be exactly the same as an expensive macro lens, this is a fun place to start.

Despite the inexpensive nature of the Vivitar product, it comes with a generous 15-year warranty and a nylon wallet to store and transport the filters in.

A good place to start your experimentations with magnification.

• Read more: Five tips for using macro lenses

(Image credit: Tiffen)

3: Tiffen Close Up Lens Set An excellent, versatile set of filters from a trusted manufacturer Specifications Thread diameter available: 37mm, 43mm, 46mm, 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm Diopter strengths supplied: +1, +2, and +4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Filters can be stacked + High-quality carrying case Reasons to avoid - Only three strengths

Tiffen is another big name in the business of camera filters, so it's no surprise it offers a close-up lens set, supplied in a leatherette carry pouch.

The beauty here is the ability to take macro shots without having to pack a dedicated macro lens in your camera bag, or shell out big money for one in the first place.

Available in a broad range of compatible filter sizes and +1, +2 and +4 diopter options, these Tiffen branded options are another easy-to-use solution for photographers wanting to get extra close.

The lenses can also be used individually or combined for maximum close up effect and creative flexibility in all shooting scenarios. A commendably comprehensive yet affordable solution.

(Image credit: Hoya)

4: Hoya HMC Close Up Lens Set Premium filters for those who need the best in optical quality Specifications Thread diameter avaialable: 46mm, 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm Diopter strengths supplied: +1, +2, and +4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Trusted brand + Superb light transmission Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option

Here's a known and respected brand offering a plethora of close up filter solutions, with set sizes ranging from 46mm to 77mm, containing three options, depending on how close you want to go: +1, +2 or +3.

Hoya’s ‘HMC’ filters are aimed at minimizing reflection to increase light transmission and temper possible lens flare and ghosting.

The manufacturer promises over 97% light transmission for sharp contrast and well balanced color. The set arrives in a padded pouch for easy protection and transportation, with Hoya advising that, since depth of field will be shallow, it’s best for photographers to use as small an aperture as possible.

(Image credit: Nisi)

5: NiSi 77mm Close Up lens kit with 72mm and 67mm Adapter Ring Another premium option, these hardy filters can be used with telephoto lenses Specifications Thread diameter available: 77mm (adaptor rings supplied for 67mm & 72mm) Diopter strengths supplied: single strength (diopter value not given) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Adorama Prime View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Quality construction + Work with telephotos + Adaptor rings fit multiple lenses Reasons to avoid - Pricier than alternatives - Limited filter thread sizes

Although more expensive than other 'starter' options here, the pitch with this one is that it can make a telephoto lens function as a macro lens, enabling the taking of close ups within a distance of 22-30cm.

It’s compatible with zoom or prime lenses with a focal length of 70-300mm, while the construction of the NiSi lens is made up of double optical corrective glass with an apochromatic design.

This kit comes with the extras of 67mm and 72mm adapter rings and the manufacturer’s recommendation is that it is used with telephoto lenses with an aperture of f/8 to f/16 to achieve optimal results and the sharpest results.

Read more:

• 10 things you need to know about camera filters – and which ones to buy

• The best macro lenses

• The best neutral density filters

• The best ND grad filters

• The best polarizing filters

• The best variable ND filters

• The best protection filters for lenses

• The 50 best camera accessories





