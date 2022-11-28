Get the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for just $262 / £262 this Cyber Monday

GoPro cameras are pocketfuls of fun – little cameras that are capable of capturing action content while also being incredibly hardy for whatever you throw at them.

While the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is cheaper than the standard Hero 11 Black, when you purchase the camera with GoPro's included one-year GoPro subscription, now Cyber Monday is offering you the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini and the one-year subscription (an additional $49.99 / £49.99 a year thereafter) for just $262.48 / £262.48. This has to be one of the best deals this Cyber Monday on one of the best Gro Pro cameras, and it could be yours for a steal!

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black Mini + GoPro subscription: $262.48 (opens in new tab)

The main selling point for the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is the size, being some 13% smaller than the standard Hero 11 Black, by GoPro removing the two LCD screens. We think this is going to be a fan-favorite among the extreme sports goers, who like to use the best action cameras attached to their helmets while snowboarding the tallest slope to mountain bikers tackling the toughest downhill course, and everyone in between. It will also be a very handy body cam, or when used with the GoPro clip mount a great POV camera to record all your latest street photography sessions.

Whatever you have planned with this GoPro, you can be sure you're getting a great bargain on the latest technology on the market – and it's not every day you get a steal of a deal on the latest products from mainstream brands.