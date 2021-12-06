Get ready to wait half a year for your Canon EOS R3

Canon has issued an official apology on the Canon Japan website over delays to upcoming products, including the Canon EOS R3 and RF 14-35mm F4 L IS USM lens. The worrying announcement explains these "may take more than half a year to deliver when you place a new order", due to issues with its global parts supply chain.

The Canon EOS R3, priced at $5,999 / £5879, is geared towards working professionals. Whether you shoot sports, weddings, portraiture or news, the 30fps stills and 6K RAW video means that you need never miss a moment of action or detail.

However, you will have to wait at least 6 months to get it in your hands to try out all these features for yourself, which is a kick in the teeth seeing this camera was only announced in September. If you are willing to wait, we suggest putting your order in now whilst you can.

Canon EOS R3 key features

We first reported on the Canon EOS R3 back in September, with its jaw-dropping specifications. It's not a replacement for the EOS R5, but a different kind of camera built for speed and 6K video, but this required a 24MP sensor, so the EOS R3 is more like a mirrorless EOS-1D X, Canon's flagship sports DSLR.

If you want to see what this new camera looks like, we've put together an EOS R3 guided tour video, and we've also had enough time with this ground-breaking camera to bring you this EOS R3 hands on review.

This six-month delay is bound to cause a lot of disappointment amongst Canon fans, not to mention pro photographers anxious to switch to Canon's newest and most advanced AF technologies. It's not unusual for makers to warn of delays in these uncertain times – the global pandemic has disrupted manufacturing plans and supply chains – but it's unusual for makers to deliver such a stark warning about such a long delay.

We can't help but think this leaves the door open for the similarly spectacular Nikon Z9 and Sony A1 – these days we are seeing more and more pro photographers sell their whole systems to switch brands.

