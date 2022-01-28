Get a massive 10TB of cloud storage for a year for less than four bucks!

Popular

(Image credit: iDrive)

If you've been looking for a good deal on cloud storage, then you're definitely in the right place. iDrive is still running its incredible cloud storage deal that gives you 10TB of storage for just US$3.98 (around £3 or AU$5.70)! Whether you want to store photos, videos or general documents, this iDrive offer gives you plenty of storage to play with – and all for a 95% discount!

95% off If you've got plenty of photo and video files that need an online home, then this iDrive offer might just be perfect for you. Grab 10TB of cloud storage for one year for under $4 in this fantastic deal. 

As one of the best online photo storage options, this iDrive deal is certainly one to consider. If you've traditionally used physical hard drives, then you might wonder why cloud storage is so useful. However, not only does cloud storage free you from the worry of your data corrupting on a physical drive, it also means that you can access your files from anywhere around the world. 

Down from the original price of $79.50 per annum, this comprehensive cloud storage supports internal, external and NAS drives. Plus, it offers a simple interface that users can easily navigate. The only downside is that you have to pay for 12 months up front – but at $3.98 for an entire year, it's hard to complain at this stipulation!

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

