Get a massive 10TB of cloud storage for a year for less than four bucks!

If you've been looking for a good deal on cloud storage, then you're definitely in the right place. iDrive is still running its incredible cloud storage deal that gives you 10TB of storage for just US$3.98 (around £3 or AU$5.70)! Whether you want to store photos, videos or general documents, this iDrive offer gives you plenty of storage to play with – and all for a 95% discount!

Amazing cloud storage deal

10TB iDrive cloud storage | was $69.50 | now $3.98

95% off If you've got plenty of photo and video files that need an online home, then this iDrive offer might just be perfect for you. Grab 10TB of cloud storage for one year for under $4 in this fantastic deal.

As one of the best online photo storage options, this iDrive deal is certainly one to consider. If you've traditionally used physical hard drives, then you might wonder why cloud storage is so useful. However, not only does cloud storage free you from the worry of your data corrupting on a physical drive, it also means that you can access your files from anywhere around the world.

Down from the original price of $79.50 per annum, this comprehensive cloud storage supports internal, external and NAS drives. Plus, it offers a simple interface that users can easily navigate. The only downside is that you have to pay for 12 months up front – but at $3.98 for an entire year, it's hard to complain at this stipulation!

See our full iDrive review

