Lexar launches new ultra-secure portable SSD

After teasing its new TouchLock Portable SSD at the 2026 CES trade show, Lexar has officially launched this new portable SSD with next-generation security features.

The TouchLock's signature feature is its dual-layer security system. This combines one-touch NFC authentication with 128-bit AES hardware encryption. Using a smartphone as the key, you can tap to unlock the drive, only after which will it become visible to the host device and the drive's contents de-encrypted. This contact-free method of unlocking eliminates any need for remembering a password or code.

Lexar has also designed the TouchLock to be MagSafe-compatible. It'll snap securely to an iPhone, conveniently supplementing its internal storage when shooting video. The slimline exterior ensures the drive will slip easily into any kit bag, yet this is still a tough device, capable of withstanding drops from up to 2 meters.

The TouchLock Portable SSD is rated at 450MB/s read and 420MB/s write speeds. It will be available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, priced at $84.99/£59.99 and $139.99/£99.99, respectively. A 2TB version is also said to be on the way.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

The Lexar Professional Go has been available for around a year now, but it lines up alongside the TouchLock as another compelling portable SSD option for iPhone cinematography and videography.

At roughly the size of a thumb, the Go Portable SSD is considerably smaller than most portable SSDs, yet it still offers 1TB or 2TB of capacity, while also matching the thickness of recent iPhone Pro models. It supports direct external recording of Apple ProRes video when connected to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Transfer speeds are rated at up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write, via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. This ensures smooth 4K 60fps recording, or fast backups of important media. A custom USB Type-C connector with increased plugging force has been implemented to maintain a more stable cable connection during handheld shooting and mobile use.

Then there's the Professional Go standout feature: the included hub. When the SSD is connected to an iPhone's USB port, it thereby prevents the use of additional accessories. The hub expands connectivity with multiple USB Type-C ports, allowing simultaneous connection of microphones, lighting, power sources, gimbals, and cages, all in a streamlined, cable-free solution.

The Professional Go Portable SSD is also boasts IP65 dust and water resistance, along with the ability to operate across a wide temperature range.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is available to buy now, priced at $199.99/£139.99 for the 1TB capacity and $299.99/£269.99 for the top 2TB model.