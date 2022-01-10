Popular

Fujifilm X-Summit in May 2022: 5th generation X-mount cameras to be revealed

Fujifilm video does not disclose the models, but there’s widespread speculation they will include a new X-H2

Fujifilm has released a video celebrating 10 years of the X system, announcing the start of the selection process or the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2021, and a new ‘Reflections’ video project for 2022. However, the big news for camera fans is that the annual Fujifilm X-Summit will take place in May 2022, and showcase Fujifilm’s new 5th-generation X-mount cameras.

No new camera models are mentioned by name, but it’s widely believed in the Fujifilm rumor community that they will include a new Fujifilm X-H2 model, possibly in two versions. This camera would replace the X-T4 (or maybe an X-T5 is coming?) as Fujifilm’s flagship X-mount camera.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

What happened to the Fujifilm X-H1?

It seems a long time ago that the Fujifilm X-H1 was launched, though actually it was as recently as February 2018. It was designed as a fast, rugged and powerful alternative to the X-T2 (the Fujifilm flagship at the time) and was the first X-mount camera to come with in-body stabilization.

The X-T3 arrived in September 2018 with a newer 26.1MP sensor and superior video, but it was the Fujifilm X-T4 that really finished the X-H1 in February 2020. It did everything the X-H1 did, but better, and added in image stabilization too.

It's 10 years since Fujifilm launched the X system, with the X-Pro1 and three prime lenses. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

5th generation X-series cameras in 2022

Was this the end for the X-H series? It looked like it. But rumors of a new X-H2 gained strength in 2021 and for many, the promise of new 5th-generation X-series cameras at May’s X-Summit is all the proof needed.

Apart from a Fujifilm X-H2, what other 5th generation candidates could we expect? We would put our money on a new Fujifilm X-T5, perhaps an upgraded X-S20 and maybe an X-Pro 4/5?

We will have to wait until May 2022 to know for sure, but this will be one X-Summit that’s definitely worth watching. Broadcast live on YouTube, the X-Summit is traditionally used to reveal new models, new technologies and future development plans. We’ll post the date and a link just as soon as we have it, and you can watch it with us!

