Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor

As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).

The X-H2 looks the same as the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) launched earlier in the year - but the use of a different fifth-generation sensor, X-Trans CMOS 5HR, makes for some important differences. The X-H2 camera will be aimed at photographers who need high-resolution - such as landscape, architectural, and product photographers. The X-H2S, which uses a 26-megapixel stacked layer sensor for faster data readout is designed to appeal to action and wildlife photographers, who want speed over resolution.

Most crucially the X-H2 has been attractively priced at $500 below that of the X-H2S, which will almost certainly ensure that it becomes the most popular of these externally-identical twins.

We have had a chance to try out the new model, and you can see our initial thoughts in our hand-on Fujifilm X-H2S review (opens in new tab).

Fujifilm X-H2 specifications

Sensor: 40MP APS-C X-Trans 5 HR BSI

Image processor: X-Processor 5

Mount: Fujifilm X-mount

ISO range: 64 - 51,200

Shutter speeds: 15 minutes - 1/180,000sec

Image stabilization: 5-axis IBIS

Max image size: 7,728 x 5,152 pixels

Max video resolution: 8K 30p, 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, 1080 120p

Viewfinder: 5.76-million-dot OLED

Memory card: 2 slots: 1 x CFexpress Type B, 1x SD UHS-II cards

LCD: Vari-angle touchscreen, 1.62m dots

Max burst: 20fps electronic, 15fps mechanical

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-C, 3.5mm mic, 3.5mm headphone, 2.5mm remote

Size: 136.3 x 92.9 x 84.6mm

Weight: 660g / 23oz (including battery)

Key features of X-H2

40MP X-Trans 5 HR BSI sensor with X-Processor 5

8K 30p, 4K 60p, 1080 240p video recording, with Apple ProRes internally in 4:2:2 10-bit

Can act as 4K 60p webcam

Optional cooling fan (same as with X-H2S)

Recording limits at 25°C: 8K 30p 160min, 240min with optional fan (R5 20min, A1 30min)

13+ stops of dynamic range using Log2 ISO 1000 (12+ stops with F-Log ISO 500)

Crop factors 1.14x for 4K 60p, FHD 60p 1.23x for FHD 120p and 240p

Internal ProRes recording

Externally record 12-bit ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via HDMI, using on-camera monitor/recorder (opens in new tab)

Connections: HDMI Type A (full size), 3.5mm mic, 3.5mm headphone, USB-C, 2.5mm remote release

160MP Pixel Shift Multi-Shot - combines 20 images to create an image with four times the resolution of sensor in post-production (with free Fujifilm software) - without any false color issues, we are told, but only suitable to perfectly-stationary subjects

Up to 7 stops IBIS

15fps mechanical shutter

Electronic shutter up to 1/180,000sec (2.5x faster than previously available)

Base ISO of 125 - but can be extended down to ISO64

5.76m-dot OLED EVF, 120fps refresh, 0.8x magnification (same as X-H2S)

3.0-inch 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen (same as X-H2S)

CFexpress Type B and UHS-II card slots (same as X-H2S)

Same NP-W235 battery as X-H2S - providing up to 680 shots in economy mode. 1760 shots with optional battery grip VG-XH

8-way AF lever

Face/eye AF and Subject Detection with Animal, Bird, Automobile, Bike, Airplane, and Train modes

Backlit Sub Monitor

Feather touch shutter

Fn button

The PASM exposure mode dial offers seven custom positions for different users/scenarios (C1-C7)

Q button

Optional File Transmitter Grip FT-XH $999, available mid-October (which will also work with X-H2S)

Pricing and availablity

The Fujifilm X-H2 will go on sale from September 29. It will cost $1,999/£1,899 body only - and will also be available with the XF16-80 f/4 R OIS WR kit lens for $2,499/£2,299.

The lens will get its first public appearance at the Fujikina event in New York this Saturday 10 September, and then at The Photography Show (opens in new tab) in Birmingham, UK, from September 17-20.

• Preorder the X-H2 at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) in US, or at Wex (opens in new tab) in the UK

