The Fujifilm X-H2 could be sold as two versions with different 40MP sensors

For a while now we’ve been hearing rumors about the long-awaited Fujifilm X-H2. The original X-H1 is well overdue an upgrade after being launched in February 2018 and it looks like 2022 could be the year it arrives.

Back in September a rumor surfaced that the X-H2 would have a brand-new 40MP APS-C sensor, making it Fujifilm’s highest-resolution X-series camera. Now it’s looking like the new Fujifilm X-H2 could come as two versions just with different sensors.

• Read more: Fujifilm X-H1 review

A trusted source told Fuji Rumours that there will definitely be two Fujifilm X-H2 cameras coming, but gave no more details. What sensors they might possess, we’re not too sure – but we can assume that one of them will be a 40-megapixel X-Trans sensor and the other could be a 40-megapixel Bayer Sensor.

Indeed, at the most recent X-Summit, Fujifilm's Ryosuki Nagami noted that, "In 2022, which is the tenth anniversary of X-System… we will introduce the next generation devices [plural] and a flagship camera," with Shinichiro Udono adding, "A bit of a hint would be stacked BSI CMOS sensor with X-Trans filter array."

Fujifilm has become famous for its X-Trans sensors and the way they create high-quality images that accurately reproduce color. Bayer sensors, on the other hand, are much more common and the layout of RGB pixels is more uniform. Fujifilm claims that X-Trans sensors are better a color reproduction due to the fact all horizontal and vertical lines contain at least one red, green and blue pixel. It also says that X-Trans sensors are better at reducing moiré, and therefore its cameras have no need for a low-pass filter.

When the X-H1 was released, it was an exciting moment for Fujifilm as it was its first camera to benefit from in-body stabilization. That was until 2019, when the manufacturer released the Fujifilm GX100 – a 100MP medium format camera aimed at photographers needing extremely high-resolution images.

It could be another six months at least before Fujifilm X-H2s start to appear, if registration of the X-H1 was anything to go by. Nokishita has spotted that Fujifilm has just registered a new camera with the code FF210002 but, with worldwide part shortages as well as the expected wait-time, we could be well into 2022 before the X-H2 is readily available.

Read more:

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best medium format cameras

Best mirrorless cameras

