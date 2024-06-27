Fujifilm releases MAJOR firmware updates for X-T5, X-H2, X-H2S, and X-S20

Fujifilm has released some major firmware updates for its fifth-generation mirrorless cameras, including a minor update for the Fujifilm X100VI and the Fujinon GF80mmF1.7.

The update brings Reala Ace to the older fifth-generation cameras, which was revealed as an impending update in a recent interview with Adorama and Fujifilm USA vice-president Victor Ha, who let a few key details slip.

Reala Ace is different to existing options such as Astia and Provia, which have been long standard film simulations on the X-Series cameras. Fujifilm describes it as “incredibly true-to-life color reproduction and a hard tonality, this versatile Film Simulation adds a slight analog edge.”

Reala Ace was first featured on the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, and is also on the recently released XT-50 and X100VI.

Autofocus bugs have also been fixed with these new firmware updates. Prior to the firmware announcement, many Fujifilm users took to the internet to complain about the autofocus. The issues included getting a low hit rate when in AF tracking, and when in continuous autofocus, users needed to set the camera to face/eye detection, and the camera would track the closest thing it finds within the face detection frame, and not the eye.

The Fujifilm firmware update claims to have fixed this issue across all the models mentioned. Other fixes include the shutter button, which Fujifilm says causes the camera to freeze “in rare cases,” when half-pressed at the same time as the “AF ILLUMINATOR” light metering operation.

The firmware updates are available on the models Fujifilm X-T5 (ver. 4.00), Fujifilm X-H2 ver. 5.00, Fujifilm X-H2S (ver. 7.00), Fujifilm X-S20 (ver. 3.00), Fujifilm X100VI (ver. 1.11), and the Fujinon GF80mmF1.7 (ver. 1.30).

The full details, and the links for the new firmware, are as follows…

New mode for film simulation A new "REALA ACE" mode is added that combines faithful color reproduction with crisp tonal gradations and is suitable for all kinds of subjects and situations The camera focuses on different subject in the face frame even though AF is detecting the pupil When the shutter button is half-pressed at the same time as the "AF ILLUMINATOR" light metering operation, the camera freezes in rare cases The camera freezes in rare cases while recording movie with an external monitor connected under the following conditions. ［Setting conditions］ ・MOVIE MODE: 4K 16：9/59.94P ・MEDIA REC SETTING: H.264/422 MOV ・IS MODE (MOVIE): IBIS/OIS+DIS ・HDMI OUTPUT SETTING: HDMI OUTPUT INFO DISPLAY ON A minor bug

When the camera shake is large during movie recording under the following conditions, black edges will appear on the sides of the screen in rare cases. ［Setting conditions］ ・MOVIE MODE: FHD 16:9 ・IS MODE (MOVIE): IBIS/OIS+DIS

When the shutter release button is pressed all the way down without pressing it halfway under the following conditions, the camera freezes in rare cases: SHOOTING MODE: CH HIGH SPEED BURST or CL LOW SPEED BURST ・SHUTTER TYPE: MECHANICAL, E-FRONT CURTAIN, ELECTRONIC ・AF MODE: AF-S or AF-C ・AF/MF SETTING: RELEASE ・SHUTTER AF: OFF

The camera freezes in rare cases while recording movie with an external monitor connected under the following conditions. ［Setting conditions］ ・MOVIE MODE: 4K 16：9/59.94P ・MEDIA REC SETTING: H.264/422 MOV ・IS MODE (MOVIE): IBIS/OIS+DIS ・HDMI OUTPUT SETTING: HDMI OUTPUT INFO DISPLAY ON

The camera freezes in rare cases while recording movie with an external monitor connected under the following conditions. ［Setting conditions］ ・MOVIE MODE: 4K 16：9/59.94P ・MEDIA REC SETTING: H.264/422 MOV ・IS MODE (MOVIE): IBIS/OIS+DIS ・HDMI OUTPUT SETTING: HDMI OUTPUT INFO DISPLAY ON

The camera freezes when assigning “ND FILTER” to the touch Fn function and run the Fn function under the following setting conditions. ［Setting conditions］ FUJIFILM XApp Settings：Record Fn button operation＞Activity Record setting of camera

The operability of the “Focus ring” is improved when using the following applicable camera

1) Applicable camera (*1)

FUJIFILM GFX100 II2) Improved items (*2)

Lens vibration at zooming using the “Focus ring” is reduced

Focus tracking when operating the focus ring is improved. ・Focus ring rotation angle is optimized for movie taking.*1：Camera firmware update is required to enable the above improvements. Be sure to update the camera firmware to the latest version before updating the lens firmware

GFX100 II Firmware update Ver.2.20*2：“FOCUS RING OPERATION” must be set to “LINEAR” to enable these improvements. Be aware that these improvements will not be enabled when “NONLINEAR” is selected

Operation flow to set “FOCUS RING OPERATION”: SEUP MENU＞BUTTON/DIAL SETTING＞FOCUS RING OPERATION

