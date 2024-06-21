Fujifilm says Reala Ace is coming to more cameras this month

By
published

Reala Ace film simulation is coming to fifth-gen Fujifilm cameras, along with a fix for the bug plaguing continuous AF

Fujifilm X-T5
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

In a recent interview with Adorama, Fujifilm USA Vice-President Victor Ha let slip that Fujifilm cameras should see a pretty tasty firmware update this month with incoming fixes planned for an AF bug, as well as the Reala Ace film simulation finally making its way to more fifth-generation X-series cameras.

First announced at Fujifilm's X-Summit in February for the launch of the X100VI, Reala Ace should be coming to all fifth-gen X-Series cameras that don't already have the simulation, including the X-T5, X-H2, H-H2s, and X-S20.

DCW team
DCW team

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more. 

Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging. 

Meet the DCW team

