Fujifilm meets The Office in this genius comedy ad for the Fujifilm X-T5

A new video ad has been uploaded to YouTube by Fujifilm USA, in what appears to be a documentary-style comedy skit (definitely influenced by The Office), where a camera crew is interviewing an employee about how the company accepts feedback.

The ad is in promotion of the latest Fujifilm X-T5 series mirrorless camera, which is now available for pre-order in the US, and will be priced (body only) at $1,699.95 / £1,699 / AU$3,199 with estimates to ship in mid-November.

• Check out our hands-on review of the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab)

The ad is pretty genius, and not only informs us all about the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab) mirrorless camera releasing soon, but also makes light of the fact that the previous Fujifilm X-T4 model faced some very heavy criticism from fans and consumers. A flashback scene in the ad depicts the Fujifilm employees around a large table celebrating the launch of the X-T4, opening 'fan mail' that hates on the product.

Showcasing behind the scenes of Fujifilm's Research and Development center, the ad begins with an employee stating the "technical and precise" roles that staff play at the company while struggling to operate the coffee machine. The actor goes on to explain the importance of feedback and how the company doesn't always get it right, leading into the flashback scene of celebrating the launch of the Fujifilm X-T4.

The ad progresses with the employee sharing how the company is "pleased to bring the X-T5 back into the hands of its most vocal fans. We're pivoting back to photo with the return of the tilting LCD screen, dual SD slots, and all-new fifth-generation processor...so, just relax okay".

Watch the ingenious Fujifilm ad below

Released only two days ago, the video has amassed just under 12,800 views (at the time of writing) with 75 comments almost all in support of the ad's comedy and satire, as well as Fuji's ability to poke fun at itself while demonstrating that it does, in fact, listen to consumers and aims to give them what they want.

The caption of the video uploaded to YouTube by Fujifilm USA states, "We heard you, loud and clear. And we took that feedback to heart when developing X-T5. We went back to the original roots of the T Line, putting photography, and photographers, first. Sure, it creates amazing video as well, but with the return of the three-way tilting LCD screen and a host of other new and improved features, X-T5 is the ultimate photographer’s camera."

The caption continues, "To top it all off, with its newly designed 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS BSI image sensor and X-Processor 5 technology, X-T5 delivers the highest image quality and resolving performance in the history of the X Series. You're welcome, Fujifilm fans."

The Fujifilm X-T5 is now available for pre-order from multiple retailers including B&H, AmazonUS, Adorama (opens in new tab), and Moment (opens in new tab). The X-T5 can be purchased in either a Black or Silver Body, with bundle options that can include a Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR (opens in new tab) lens, or a Fujifilm XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS lens.

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-T5 at WexPhotoVideo (UK) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-T5 at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-T5 at Amazon (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-T5 at Ted's Cameras (AU) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-T5 at DigiDirect (AU) (opens in new tab)

You may also want to take a look at our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab), and the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab), as well as the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab), and grab yourself a bargain with the best Fujifilm X-H2S deals (opens in new tab), and our early Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) hub.