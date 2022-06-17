The best Fujifilm X-H2S deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Fujifilm X-H2S deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Fujifilm X-H2S is the most talked about Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities.

The Fujifilm X-H2S boasts the highest performance for stills and videos in the history of the X Series. With double the processing power of its predecessor it offers a class-leading 40fps continuous shooting with full autofocus functions. The video specs are spectacular at 6.2K 30p uncropped, and with the option of three Apple ProRes codecs. For sports photographers, bird enthusiasts and users who do a lot of on-location work and don't want the size or price of a full-frame sensor, the Fujifilm X-H2S could be a terrifically powerful companion.

In many ways the X-H2S feels similar to the Fujifilm X-H1 (opens in new tab) when it's in your hand. However it is slightly smaller, even though it uses a bigger battery with a capacity up to 720 frames in economy mode – a full day, in other words. It features a chunky and pleasing grip that works well to give you a secure hold even in smaller hands. Just like its predecessor, it has a monochrome LCD display on the top panel that displays at a glance the key exposure settings and camera modes.

One obvious change is the addition of a dedicated record button on the top of the camera plate next to the shutter. This – alongside the 1.62-million-dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen – could cement the Fujifilm X-H2S as a more than decent hybrid camera.

