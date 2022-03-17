Fancy another fast Fujifilm lens? Here's the Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2

The next lens to be released by Cosina is a Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2 for the Fujifilm X Mount.

This is the second X-Mount lens that Cosina has released, following the launch of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 in September 2021. The initial announcement came as welcome news for people who use cameras such as the Fujifilm X-T4 or Fujifilm X-S10, who have long wanted more lenses with the ability to shoot at such wide apertures.

Designed exclusively for the X-mount systems, the Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2 adopts an all-metal helicoid unit. It's been adjusted with high precision and lubricated with high-quality grease so it has just the right amount of torque.

This makes focusing extremely smooth and it means fine focal adjustments can be made, which is necessary when shooting at f/1.2. When compared to a full-frame sensor it would be equivalent to a 35mm lens, which makes it the perfect focal length for street photography.

Using only high-quality optical glass, it consists of ten elements in six groups, including one double-sided aspherical lens and two anomalous partially dispersed glass elements. Even when shooting wide open, it's said to have excellent resolution and sharp in-focus areas.

In order to ensure reliable communications between the lens and body, the optic is equipped with electronic contacts so that users can access EXIF information and use features such as focus checking, shooting distance interlocking display and in-body image stabilization. It has a 12-bladed diaphragm that allows for rounded, uniform bokeh and a natural focus falloff.

With a small minimum focusing distance of 0.18 meters you can get pretty close to what you’re shooting, which exaggerates the bokeh effect even more. It also means that you can take really detailed, creative shots with really blurred out-of-focus areas. It weighs just 214g, measures 59.3 x 43.8mm and has a 63.2° angle of view.

It’s expected the lens will be available to buy in April for ¥ 90,000, which is roughly equivalent to $760 / £581 / AU$1049 from retailers such as B&H Photo, Wex and Amazon.

