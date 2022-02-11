Elusive Canon EOS R5 now in stock at B&H, but hurry as it won't last!

Since its initial launch in July 2020, the Canon EOS R5 has been an extremely popular camera among the masses, and because of this it has become extremely elusive with its “in stock” status at retailers, but that ends today with B&H now having the Canon EOS R5 in stock.

If you have been waiting to upgrade to a Canon mirrorless camera now is your best chance to get your hand on this remarkable camera, but don't take long to make your mind up, as this won't be in stock for long!

Canon EOS R5 | $3,899

Now in stock at B&H For the professional image-maker who needs resolution, speed, and video capabilities, there is the Canon EOS R5. Setting a new standard for versatility, this full-frame mirrorless camera features a newly developed 45MP CMOS sensor, which offers 8K raw video recording and 12fps continuous shooting.

US DEAL

Canon has pulled out all of the stops with this flagship mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R5 spec sheet is incredibly impressive, and means it ranks on as one of the best Canon cameras that we've tested.

It was the first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video, its shooting speed of 20fps continuous shooting makes it a great option for sport and wildlife; its 45MP sensor produces stunning images and its 8-stop in-body image stabilization is an amazing feature for smooth video recoding.

For your investment, you're also getting a weather-sealed body that features a large 3.15-inch rear LCD monitor, a remarkable high-resolution OLED EVF and dual memory cards slots, one of which fits CFexpress Type B cards.

So, if you're an enthusiast photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.

