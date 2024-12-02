DJI Osmo Mobile 6 – Pro 'Steadycam' video from your phone is UNDER $90 today – Cyber Monday!

The Osmo Mobile 6 (OM6) is a phone gimbal with built in selfie stick, giving you a more professional smooth look to videos on the go. I've said it has an origami-like quality, and this revised version retains the same fold-out principle perfected over other versions by DJI. The series has advanced rapidly, as evidenced by the generation number. You’d be forgiven for asking how the OM5, which brought a built-in extension pole, could be improved, but for DJI this is a popular product and couldn’t be left idle.

DJI isn't usually playing at the budget end of the market, but with deals as good as the ones this Cyber Monday, things are a bit different.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was $139 now $89 at Amazon SAVE $40 We say "Bravo" to DJI for taking a successful line which might seem to have reached its limit and pushing it significantly further. The OM6 releases the creative possibilities the 'pro' camera in your phone implies – plus it's a useful thing in so many other ways. It is also a high quality product, with simple to learn controls which are nevertheless versatile. No usability quagmire! Even the phone clip is swift to use. ⚖️ 305g / 0.67 pounds

DJI has developed great AI tracking tech called "ActiveTrack" for its drones, and passed that on to this handheld device. It is also (again, thanks to selling almost all of the best drones) the leader in image stabilization gimbals.

All that tech is packed into this, so you get 3-axis stabilization in a handy and easily folded device (OK, it takes a couple of tries but you get used to it fast) which is lightweight and – and this is a nice addition – extendable. So you can also use is a selfie stick. All that at 305g (0.67 pounds), meaning you're making the phone you carry with you a lot more pro while carrying less extra weight than with a pro camera!

Unlike some cheap devices, DJI's 'Mimo' app is well maintained and both supports Dolby Vision / HDR10 recording for those seeking to get the maximum from their camera phone’s feature list, or will let you choose from a range of ‘glamour effects’ if you're more after the instant fun for Instagram / TikTok!

The OM6 is also the current model – DJI have found no meaningful way to improve on this tech since it came out (honestly I'm not surprised), so today's deal is pretty exciting!

